UrduPoint.com

JI Ameer Siraj Ul Haq To Visit Flood Hit Areas Of Taunsa

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2022 | 04:00 PM

JI Ameer Siraj ul Haq to visit flood hit areas of Taunsa

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Ameer Jamat-e--Islami Siraj ul Haq will visit flood hit areas of Taunsa Shareef to review relief activities of Al-Khidmat Foundation for the affected persons.

This was stated by central deputy media secretary JI Hassan Akhwani in a statement issued here on Sunday.

Hassan stated that Siraj ul Haq would also distribute ration bags and medicines among the flood victims. Siraj ul Haq had already instructed party workers to extend maximum support and help towards the people in flood hit areas.

Siraj ul Haq will also lead a rally on August 24 in Muzaffargarh against the raise in electricity prices and inflation.

Related Topics

Electricity Flood Visit Lead Muzaffargarh August Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

8 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

17 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

17 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

17 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.