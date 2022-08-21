JI Ameer Siraj ul Haq to visit flood hit areas of Taunsa

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Ameer Jamat-e--Islami Siraj ul Haq will visit flood hit areas of Taunsa Shareef to review relief activities of Al-Khidmat Foundation for the affected persons.

This was stated by central deputy media secretary JI Hassan Akhwani in a statement issued here on Sunday.

Hassan stated that Siraj ul Haq would also distribute ration bags and medicines among the flood victims. Siraj ul Haq had already instructed party workers to extend maximum support and help towards the people in flood hit areas.

Siraj ul Haq will also lead a rally on August 24 in Muzaffargarh against the raise in electricity prices and inflation.