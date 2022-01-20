UrduPoint.com

JI Amir Condemns Anarkali Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 08:00 PM

JI Amir condemns Anarkali blast

Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq condemned the Anarkali explosion and demanded thorough investigation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq condemned the Anarkali explosion and demanded thorough investigation.

In a statement issued from Mansoorah on Thursday, he expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

JI leaders Liaqat Baloch and Ameerul Azim also expressed condolence with the families of thevictims and prayed for recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Liaqat Baloch From

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court indicts Rana Shamim in affida ..

Islamabad High Court indicts Rana Shamim in affidavit case

1 minute ago
 Germany Refrains from Exporting Weapons to Conflic ..

Germany Refrains from Exporting Weapons to Conflict Regions - Baerbock

2 minutes ago
 Start-ups shown raising investments worth USD$ 366 ..

Start-ups shown raising investments worth USD$ 366 million: Razak Dawood

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Return to JCPOA Will Be Impossible If ..

Blinken Says Return to JCPOA Will Be Impossible If No Deal Done With Iran in Com ..

2 minutes ago
 Snowboarder Samkova pulls out of Beijing Olympics

Snowboarder Samkova pulls out of Beijing Olympics

7 minutes ago
 AJK election commission unsure of holding LB polls ..

AJK election commission unsure of holding LB polls on time

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.