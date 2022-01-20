JI Amir condemns Anarkali blast

Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq condemned the Anarkali explosion and demanded thorough investigation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq condemned the Anarkali explosion and demanded thorough investigation.

In a statement issued from Mansoorah on Thursday, he expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

JI leaders Liaqat Baloch and Ameerul Azim also expressed condolence with the families of thevictims and prayed for recovery of the injured.