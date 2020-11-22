JI Amir condole death of Nawaz mother

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, JI leaders Amir-ul-Azeem, Liaquat Baloch, Dr Farid Ahmad Paracha, Hafiz Muhammad Idrees and others also condoled the death of mother of Nawaz Sharif.