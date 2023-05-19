UrduPoint.com

JI Amir Escapes Bomb Blast In Zhob: Amir-ul-Azeem

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 05:30 PM

JI Amir escapes bomb blast in Zhob: Amir-ul-Azeem

ZHOB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :JI Secretary General Amir-ul-Azeem on Friday confirmed that Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq survived a bomb blast that targeted his convoy near the Zhob area of Balochistan.

While talking to a tv channel, he said that as per initial reports, one causality has been reported while 5 are injured.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital.

According to the police, the suicide bomber was killed. However, more details are being awaited.

Police confirmed that there was an explosion near Siraj-ul-Haq's convoy in Zhob and JI Amir Sirajul Haq survived the blast.

