JI Amir Siraj ul Haq announces to hold protest rallies in front of Indian embassy today

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) Ameer of Jamat-e-Islami Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has announced to hnold protest rally before Indian embassy today against brutalities of Indian forces and scrapping special status of Occupied Kashmir .

According to Information Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Qaisar Sharif protest rally will be led by Senator Siraj-ul-Haq and thousands of workers of Jamaat-e-Islami from Rawalpindi and Islamabad and their adjacent cities will participate in rally .The protest rally will start from Abpara Chowk and will reach the Indian embassy.