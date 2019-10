JI Amir Sirajul Haq to visit Hyderabad on Friday

Amir Jamat -e- Islami Pakistan, senator Sirajul Haq would visit Hyderabad on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Amir Jamat -e- Islami Pakistan, senator Sirajul Haq would visit Hyderabad on Friday.

According to the schedule issued by district Amir Jamat Islami Hyderabad Hafiz Tahir Majeed, senator Sirajul Haq would address Jumma congregation at Mubarak mosque near Siddique Plaza, Latifabad unit# 8 at about 1:00 P.

M.

Jamat -e- Islami Amir would also attend a luncheon hosted in his honour by Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI) at about 2:30 P.M.

Hafiz Tahir Majeed said Amir Jamat e Islami senator Sirajul Haq would also attend "Haleem" invitation hosted by Jamat e Islami workers in Empire Banquet at Latifabad number,7 at about 3:30 P.M.