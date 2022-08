JI announces candidates for by-Polls on NA-22, NA-24, NA-31, NA-45

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Veteran leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prof. Muhammad Ibrahim Saturday announced party candidates for four different vacant Constituencies' across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the forthcoming By-election on National Assembly seats here on Saturday.

He said in a press statement issued here, Prof. Muhammad Ibrahim said that Haji Muhammad Aslam would be Jamaat-e-Islami's candidate for the by-elections from NA-31 Peshawar, Abdul Wasi Jamaat-e-Islami candidate from NA-22 Mardan, Mujibur Rahman Advocate Jamaat-e-Islami would be candidate from NA-24 Charsadda and Malik Sher Muhammad would be Jamaat-e-Islami's candidate from NA-45 Kurram.