JI Announces Candidates For National, Provincial Assembly Seats In Malakand District

Published June 08, 2023

The Jamaat-e-Islami has announced the names of its candidates for the upcoming national and provincial assembly seats in Malakand district.

The decisions were made during a meeting held by the party's central board, where the final selections were unanimously approved.

For the National Assembly constituency NA 9, the party has awarded the ticket to Sheikh Al-Qur'an and Hadith Maulana Jamaluddin. Maulana Jamaluddin, known for his extensive knowledge and expertise in Islamic teachings, will be contesting on behalf of Jamaat-e-Islami to represent the constituents of NA 9.

In addition, the party has also finalized its candidates for the provincial assembly seats. Shahab Hussain has been chosen as the candidate for PK 21, which comprises Tehsil Batkhila and Tehsil Thana Baizai.

For PK 22, encompassing Tehsil Dargai, Haji Rizwanullah has been given the party's ticket .

The party's decision to nominate individuals with expertise in religious teachings and their dedication to public welfare reflects its commitment to its core principles.

