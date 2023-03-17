JI announces four candidates for provincial elections

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The Central Parliamentary board of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) has nominated four candidates for provincial elections in district here on Friday.

District Nazim Amjad Khan announced the Names of the candidates in a press conference.

Amjad Khan said that JI's Parliamentary Board has nominated Obaid ur Rehman for PK 39 Abbottabad-1, Abdul Razzaq Abbasi for PK 40 Abbottabad-II, Haq Nawaz Tanoli for PK 41 Abbottabad-III, and Amjad Khan Jadoon for PK 42 Abbottabad-IV.

The district nazim was accompanied by Provincial Deputy Amir Obaidur Rahman Abbasi, General Secretary (GS) of Abbottabad Press Club (APC) Raja Munir Khan, President Abbottabad Union of Journalists (AUJ) Saqib Khan and others.