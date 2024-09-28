Open Menu

JI Announces Funeral Prayer In Absentia For Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 28, 2024 | 09:43 PM

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman asks people around the world to raise their voices against the illegitimate Zionist state of Israel

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2024) Jamaat-e-Islami on Saturday announced that a funeral prayer in absentia will be held for the martyred leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, across the country.

In a statement, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Ameer, Hafiz Naeem, said that on Sunday, Jamaat-e-Islami would hold sit-ins on major highways across the country against expensive electricity and Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and the event would conclude with the funeral prayer in absentia for Hassan Nasrallah.

He also demanded that people around the world raise their voices against the illegitimate Zionist state of Israel.

He urged the public to express solidarity with the resistance forces of Lebanon and Palestine across the country tomorrow.

