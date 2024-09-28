JI Announces Funeral Prayer In Absentia For Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 28, 2024 | 09:43 PM
Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman asks people around the world to raise their voices against the illegitimate Zionist state of Israel
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2024) Jamaat-e-Islami on Saturday announced that a funeral prayer in absentia will be held for the martyred leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, across the country.
In a statement, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Ameer, Hafiz Naeem, said that on Sunday, Jamaat-e-Islami would hold sit-ins on major highways across the country against expensive electricity and Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and the event would conclude with the funeral prayer in absentia for Hassan Nasrallah.
He also demanded that people around the world raise their voices against the illegitimate Zionist state of Israel.
He urged the public to express solidarity with the resistance forces of Lebanon and Palestine across the country tomorrow.
Recent Stories
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Institutional reforms top priorities of government : AJK PM8 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrests robber8 minutes ago
-
AJK rejects sham elections in IIOJ&K held under shadow of occupying Indian army guns: AJK PM18 minutes ago
-
International Day for universal access to information observed18 minutes ago
-
Safari Zoo new timing from Oct 118 minutes ago
-
Health team visits Thana Bula Khan to examine suspected Diphtheria cases18 minutes ago
-
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan25 minutes ago
-
33 mln children vaccinated in September polio campaign28 minutes ago
-
Parliament has constitutional right to legislate: Talal Chaudhry28 minutes ago
-
Authorities seal informal outlets selling petrol unlawfully28 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, President Biden exchange good wishes33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas36 minutes ago