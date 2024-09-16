JI Announces Grand Peace Tribal Jirga On Sept 25
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) stalwarts Shah Faisal Afridi, Malik Naveed Ali, Malik Saeed Khan, and Saifur Rehman, announced the the date of upcoming Grand Peace Tribal Jirga on September 25 at the Redon Shadi Hall in Peshawar.
The event will be graced by Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, the central Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, and will see participation from various political, social, and religious figures, addressing the press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday.
The purpose of the Grand Peace Tribal Jirga is to address the issues of peace and development in the tribal areas. Participants from diverse schools of thought will contribute to discussions aimed at finding long-term solutions for the region's stability and progress.
Jamaat-e-Islami plans to incorporate the recommendations of the Jirga into its official manifesto, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to the rights and welfare of the tribal people.
The JI leadership, from the era of Qazi Hussain Ahmed (late) to the present, has consistently advocated for the rights of the tribal people, including the abolition of the outdated Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR) and the push for legislative reforms to empower the region.
The party strongly condemned the ongoing instability in the tribal areas, which it believes is hampering economic development and causing further hardships.
They expressed their concern over the aftermath of the 25th Constitutional Amendment, stating that the tribal people have been denied the rights they were promised.
They criticized the exploitation of the region’s mineral resources and the forced displacement of residents, emphasizing that the tribal people are not ready for any form of relocation.
In conclusion, Jamaat-e-Islami called on law enforcement agencies to restore peace and stability in the tribal areas and urged the government to play its part in ensuring economic stability and development for the people.
They reiterated their commitment to standing alongside the tribal people in their struggle for peace and progress.
