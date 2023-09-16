JI announces nationwide sit-ins against petroleum price hike

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sirajul Haq, the leader of JI, conveys his discontent with the government's decision to increase petroleum prices, attributing it to the influence of the IMF, which he believes has exacerbated the hardships faced by ordinary citizens.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2023) Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has expressed its strong opposition to the significant rise in petroleum prices and has declared its intention to stage sit-ins outside the residences of provincial governors across the nation.

He emphasized the importance of not remaining silent during these challenging times and called on everyone to take to the streets.

JI aims to leverage public support to pressure the government into retracting the petroleum price hike and plans to initiate a protest movement against the increased costs of petroleum and electricity.

Sirajul Haq further disclosed that sit-in demonstrations will be organized outside governor houses in all four provinces, urging the public to join Jamaat-e-Islami's protest movement.

In a related development, Sardar Abdul Rahim of the Grand Democratic Alliance has also voiced his rejection of the petroleum price increase, citing the detrimental effects of Pakistan's agreement with the IMF under the PDM's purview on the country's economy.