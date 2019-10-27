UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JI Announces To Support Shutter Down Hartal Of Businessmen.

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 04:12 PM

JI announces to support shutter down Hartal of businessmen.

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) aisalabad, October 27 (Online) Jamaat-e- Islami has announced to fully support the countrywide shutter down Hartal of the business community on 29 and 30 October.

It is the duty of the government to meet the genuine demands of the businessmen he added. He further said the fate of the nation is being decided in the office of IMFaisalabad (Pakistan Point news / Online - 27th October, 2019) and the government is playing the role of mere spectator.

The present government is the most inefficient government of the Pakistan history.Jamaat-e- Islamic's provincial Naib Amir Sardar Zafar Hussain Khan said that Pakistan's businessmen and people are not corrupt and thief but the sitting maphia in the houses is corrupt and thief.

He said people want to give taxes but the government is forcing them to give Jaga tax and Bhata which is not acceptable to the people at any rate.

He said if the intention of the rulers had been right they would have given relief to the people instead of begging from the IMFaisalabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) .

He said government is perturbed following the announcement of successful Hartal on the part of the business community. The call for Hartal has been given by the businessmen and not by political parties and the business community is on the front in this Hartal who had given votes with high expectations.

He said that the present government is the mixture of PPP and PML(N). He said the present rulers are playing the same game with the people and the country which had been played by the previous rulers.

Previous rulers have put the loan chain in the hands of the people and today's rulers are equally taking the dictation of the IMFaisalabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) for taking all decisions.

