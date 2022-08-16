UrduPoint.com

JI Announces To Take Out Karachi Rights March On Aug 21

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 09:16 PM

JI announces to take out Karachi Rights March on Aug 21

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced the Karachi Rights March to be taken out on August 21 at the University Road for protection of due rights of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced the Karachi Rights March to be taken out on August 21 at the University Road for protection of due rights of Karachi.

The JI leader announced this at a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Tuesday, said a statement.

He was flanked by JI leaders; Dr Osama Razi, Raja Arif Sultan, Munim Zaffar, Maulana Fazal Ahad, Zahid Askari and others.

Speaking on the occasion, he called upon the youth to become volunteers for the march and also appealed masses to join the rights march along with their friends and families.

The JI leader said that a local government setup is the need of the hour and due right of the city.

Related Topics

Karachi Road March August Government

Recent Stories

US Republican Lawmakers Cheney, Murkowski Face Pri ..

US Republican Lawmakers Cheney, Murkowski Face Primary Challenges From Trump-Bac ..

22 seconds ago
 50 professional beggars held

50 professional beggars held

23 seconds ago
 KP Chief Secretary directs to continue Covid-19 va ..

KP Chief Secretary directs to continue Covid-19 vaccination in teaching hospital ..

24 seconds ago
 AIOU organizes speech competition

AIOU organizes speech competition

31 seconds ago
 LCCI suggests ways to jack-up exports

LCCI suggests ways to jack-up exports

4 minutes ago
 KP opposition seeks special rehabilitation funds f ..

KP opposition seeks special rehabilitation funds for flood victims

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.