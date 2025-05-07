JI Bahawalpur condemns Indian strike

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Bahawalpur chapter strongly condemned Indian strike on Pakistan which claimed innocent lives in Bahawalpur and other parts of the country.

According to an official press release issued here, the JI Bahawalpur chapter viewed Indian strike as a coward step.

The central leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, Syed Zeeshan Akhtar, said that innocent persons including, women and children were martyred in Indian strike on mosques and other places in Pakistan.

The press release further said that Dr. Humera Tariq, General Secretary, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Women Wing and Provincial President, JI Women Wing, Ms. Shazia Siyyal had also strongly flayed Indian armed strike on Bahawalpur, Kotli, Muzaffarabad and other parts of the country. They urged international community to play their role against India which had started violence in the region.