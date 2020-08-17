UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JI Bahawalpur Stages Demo Against Israel

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 01:37 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ):Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Bahawalpur staged a demonstration here to express solidarity with Palestinians and to condemn brutaliteis of Israel.

Activists of JI Bahawalpur led by Naib-Ameer, JI South Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akhtar staged demonstration in front of Bahawalpur press club to express their solidarity and sympathy with Palestinians and to condemn Israel.

They had held banners inscribed with slogans against Israeli brutalities which it committed against innocent people of Palestine.

Addressing the participants, Akhtar said that establishment of diplomatic relations between United Arab Emirates and Israel would damage freedom movement of Palestine. He urged the UAE government to disconnect such diplomatic ties.

