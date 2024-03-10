JI Bahawalpur Stages Demo To Support Palestinians
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Bahawalpur chapter here on Sunday organized a rally to express solidarity with oppressed Palestinians.
The rally started from JI Bahawalpur Office and after marching on city roads, reached Hamatiyan Chowk where a protest demonstration was held.
The participants of the demonstration had held banners inscribed with slogans in support of Palestinians.
The participants of the demonstration demanded of the United Nations and international community to play their due role to rid innocent Palestinians from brutalities of Israeli forces.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Explosion took place during transfer of explosives in motorcycle: SSP Operations10 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city10 minutes ago
-
50,000 ration bags distributed so far: DC19 minutes ago
-
Thieves steal away two transformers in Kot Addu30 minutes ago
-
AIOU organizes first Alumni homecoming40 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits held, citizen received bullet injury40 minutes ago
-
District admin to ensure availability of food items at fixed prices during Ramazan59 minutes ago
-
Acrylic paintings by an autistic boy attract applause from visitors at art exhibition in NIC1 hour ago
-
Raisen Bridge named after Capt. Faheem Abbas Shaheed bridge1 hour ago
-
Clean Punjab drive enters into second phase1 hour ago
-
Beggers' swarm irk shoppers in city ahead of Ramzan1 hour ago
-
Man guns down wife over domestic dispute1 hour ago