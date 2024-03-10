Open Menu

JI Bahawalpur Stages Demo To Support Palestinians

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM

JI Bahawalpur stages demo to support Palestinians

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Bahawalpur chapter here on Sunday organized a rally to express solidarity with oppressed Palestinians.

The rally started from JI Bahawalpur Office and after marching on city roads, reached Hamatiyan Chowk where a protest demonstration was held.

The participants of the demonstration had held banners inscribed with slogans in support of Palestinians.

The participants of the demonstration demanded of the United Nations and international community to play their due role to rid innocent Palestinians from brutalities of Israeli forces.

