UrduPoint.com

JI Bahawalpur Stages Kashmir Rally

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2023 | 04:10 PM

JI Bahawalpur stages Kashmir rally

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Under the auspices of Jamaat-e-Islami Bahawalpur chapter, a rally was taken out to express solidarity with people of Kashmir.

The rally led by the Deputy Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami South Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akhtar was taken out from JI Bahawalpur Office. After marching on different roads, it reached on circular road.

The JI activists had held banners inscribed with slogans in favour of people of Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, Akhtar said that India has been committing atrocities against the innocent people of Kashmir. He said that brutal Indian forces had been killing innocent people in Kashmir.

He demanded of the United Nations to use its influence to make the Indian government bound to stop use of armed forces against Kashmiris. He vowed that one day, Kashmir would become Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Punjab Road Bahawalpur From Government

Recent Stories

SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan ..

SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan in 2022

11 minutes ago
 First edition of Women’s Cardiovascular Disease ..

First edition of Women’s Cardiovascular Disease Conference concludes

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi assumes duties as President of Am ..

Bodour Al Qasimi assumes duties as President of American University of Sharjah

2 hours ago
 SEDD discusses cooperation with &#039;Matajer&#039 ..

SEDD discusses cooperation with &#039;Matajer&#039;

2 hours ago
 Four new sponsors join Gov Games 2023

Four new sponsors join Gov Games 2023

2 hours ago
 Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.