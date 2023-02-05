JI Bahawalpur stages Kashmir rally

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Under the auspices of Jamaat-e-Islami Bahawalpur chapter, a rally was taken out to express solidarity with people of Kashmir.

The rally led by the Deputy Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami South Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akhtar was taken out from JI Bahawalpur Office. After marching on different roads, it reached on circular road.

The JI activists had held banners inscribed with slogans in favour of people of Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, Akhtar said that India has been committing atrocities against the innocent people of Kashmir. He said that brutal Indian forces had been killing innocent people in Kashmir.

He demanded of the United Nations to use its influence to make the Indian government bound to stop use of armed forces against Kashmiris. He vowed that one day, Kashmir would become Pakistan.