JI Bahawalpur Stages Rally

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 01:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Bahawalpur chapter took out a rally in the city to press their demands.

According to a press release issued by the JI Bahawalpur office here, JI Bahawalpur took out a rally from JI Office here.

The rally led by Naib Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami South Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akthar started from JI Bahawalpur Office near GPO Bahawalpur and after marching on roads reached Farid Gate to stage the demonstration.

The participants of the rally had held banners inscribed with slogans and demands.

Addressing the rally, Mr. Akhtar said that JI had been given mandate by voters in local government elections of Karachi. He said that JI had a right to get office of Mayor of Karachi.

He said that Hafiz Naeem Akhtar was eligible to be elected as Mayor of Karachi.

