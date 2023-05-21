JI Bahawalpur stages rally, demo

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Bahawalpur chapter has taken out a rally and staged a demonstration in protest against the suicide attack on the convoy of Ameer-e-Jamaat Islami, Siraj-Ul-Haque in Zhob area.

The rally was taken out from the JI Bahawalpur office here.

Addressing the rally, JI South Punjab chief, Syed Zeeshan Akthar strongly condemned the suicide attack on the convoy of JIP Ameer, Siraj-Ul-Haque in Zhob area.

He said that Jamaat-e-Islami is a peaceful political party that always introduced honest political leadership in the country.

He said that negative elements were involved in the attack on the JI convoy in Zhob.

He vowed that JIP would continue its role for protection of rights of the downtrodden people of the country.