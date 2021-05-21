UrduPoint.com
JI Bahawalpur Stages Rally To Condemn Israel

Fri 21st May 2021 | 05:10 PM

JI Bahawalpur stages rally to condemn Israel

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Bahawalpur took out a rally to condemn Israel for its brutal attacks and violence on innocent people of Palestine.

The rally led by Naib Ameer of JI Southern Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akthar started from JI Office and reached outside Bahawalpur press club where the participants of the rally staged demonstration against Israel. The protesters had held banners inscribed with slogans against Israel.

Addressing the rally, Akhtar demanded of entire Muslim countries to expel Israeli ambassadors from their countries.

He also demanded of Muslim states to disconnect ties with Israel. "Israeli forces have been victimizing innocent people of Palestine and committing brutal violence on them including women and children," he said.

He said that the world should do economic boycott of Israel to pressurize it to stop violence against Palestinians. He urged the international community to take action against Israel in order to restore peace in the region.

More Stories From Pakistan

