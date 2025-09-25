Open Menu

JI Calls For Sustainable Disaster Preparedness

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 06:10 PM

JI calls for sustainable disaster preparedness

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) South Punjab has stressed the urgent need for timely and sustainable planning to mitigate the impact of natural disasters.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Alkhidmat Tent Village in Sher Shah here on Thursday, South Punjab chief Syed Zeeshan Akhtar said disasters and accidents are beyond human control, but losses can be reduced through coordinated strategy, strong systems, and timely action.

He urged the government to move beyond temporary relief and establish a durable disaster management framework to ensure people are not left vulnerable during future crises.

At the ceremony, 92 affected families were provided with one-month food rations, beds, and hygiene kits. The Alkhidmat Tent Village, established after recent calamities, had offered dozens of displaced families temporary shelter, food, and basic facilities.

JI local leaders, including Multan chief Sohaib Ammar Siddiqui, district deputy chief Khawaja Sagheer Ahmed, Alkhidmat Foundation Multan president Syed Abdul Qadir Shah, and zonal chief Chaudhry Muhammad Amin, were present.

Siddiqui highlighted that Jamaat-e-Islami and Alkhidmat Foundation have always prioritized public service during times of crisis. He described the Sher Shah relief camp as a “shining example of humanitarian compassion and collective solidarity,” showcasing the party’s frontline role in community welfare.

Reaffirming the party’s commitment, Akhtar said Jamaat-e-Islami will continue to stand with the people during challenging times and work for the rehabilitation and stability of affected families.

Recent Stories

FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 de ..

FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline

6 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in ha ..

UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content

43 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, part ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..

43 minutes ago
 UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Tra ..

UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China

1 hour ago
 BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role ..

BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..

2 hours ago
 XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

2 hours ago
EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

2 hours ago
 UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

2 hours ago
 Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day o ..

Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Direc ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mu ..

Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mursalah Village

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan