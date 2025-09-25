JI Calls For Sustainable Disaster Preparedness
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) South Punjab has stressed the urgent need for timely and sustainable planning to mitigate the impact of natural disasters.
Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Alkhidmat Tent Village in Sher Shah here on Thursday, South Punjab chief Syed Zeeshan Akhtar said disasters and accidents are beyond human control, but losses can be reduced through coordinated strategy, strong systems, and timely action.
He urged the government to move beyond temporary relief and establish a durable disaster management framework to ensure people are not left vulnerable during future crises.
At the ceremony, 92 affected families were provided with one-month food rations, beds, and hygiene kits. The Alkhidmat Tent Village, established after recent calamities, had offered dozens of displaced families temporary shelter, food, and basic facilities.
JI local leaders, including Multan chief Sohaib Ammar Siddiqui, district deputy chief Khawaja Sagheer Ahmed, Alkhidmat Foundation Multan president Syed Abdul Qadir Shah, and zonal chief Chaudhry Muhammad Amin, were present.
Siddiqui highlighted that Jamaat-e-Islami and Alkhidmat Foundation have always prioritized public service during times of crisis. He described the Sher Shah relief camp as a “shining example of humanitarian compassion and collective solidarity,” showcasing the party’s frontline role in community welfare.
Reaffirming the party’s commitment, Akhtar said Jamaat-e-Islami will continue to stand with the people during challenging times and work for the rehabilitation and stability of affected families.
Recent Stories
FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline
UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..
UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China
BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..
XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal
EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza
UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation
Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR
Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth
Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mursalah Village
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner reviews water filtration plants in Sargodha2 minutes ago
-
Lahore ranks first in world in terms of air pollution3 minutes ago
-
Eight motorcycles recovered3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt top priority to provide education, training to special children3 minutes ago
-
Private school teacher brutally tortured student in Chiniot.3 minutes ago
-
Fees of students from Bahawalpur, Khanewal and Jhang districts waived3 minutes ago
-
13,290 applications for teacher transfers received3 minutes ago
-
JI calls for sustainable disaster preparedness3 minutes ago
-
NA Secretariat hosts 1st meeting of Association of Secretaries of Legislatures to boost inter-legisl ..3 minutes ago
-
Man gets over 10 years imprisonment in drug case3 minutes ago
-
CTP Rawalpindi launches road safety awareness campaign13 minutes ago
-
PTA hosts community-centered connectivity workshop13 minutes ago