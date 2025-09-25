JI calls for sustainable disaster preparedness

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) South Punjab has stressed the urgent need for timely and sustainable planning to mitigate the impact of natural disasters.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Alkhidmat Tent Village in Sher Shah here on Thursday, South Punjab chief Syed Zeeshan Akhtar said disasters and accidents are beyond human control, but losses can be reduced through coordinated strategy, strong systems, and timely action.

He urged the government to move beyond temporary relief and establish a durable disaster management framework to ensure people are not left vulnerable during future crises.

At the ceremony, 92 affected families were provided with one-month food rations, beds, and hygiene kits. The Alkhidmat Tent Village, established after recent calamities, had offered dozens of displaced families temporary shelter, food, and basic facilities.

JI local leaders, including Multan chief Sohaib Ammar Siddiqui, district deputy chief Khawaja Sagheer Ahmed, Alkhidmat Foundation Multan president Syed Abdul Qadir Shah, and zonal chief Chaudhry Muhammad Amin, were present.

Siddiqui highlighted that Jamaat-e-Islami and Alkhidmat Foundation have always prioritized public service during times of crisis. He described the Sher Shah relief camp as a “shining example of humanitarian compassion and collective solidarity,” showcasing the party’s frontline role in community welfare.

Reaffirming the party’s commitment, Akhtar said Jamaat-e-Islami will continue to stand with the people during challenging times and work for the rehabilitation and stability of affected families.