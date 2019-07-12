JI calls for uniform education system for entire country

The central Shoora of the Jamaat e Islami has called upon the government to frame a permanent educational policy in line with the basic ideology of the county and peoples' aspirations and to adopt a uniform educational system all over the country

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) The central Shoora of the Jamaat e Islami has called upon the government to frame a permanent educational policy in line with the basic ideology of the county and peoples' aspirations and to adopt a uniform educational system all over the country .A resolution adopted by the Shoora demanded allocation of funds for compulsory education for boys and girls of five up to 16 years of age as laid down in article 25-A of the constitution and allocate ion of at least five per cent of the GDP for education.The meeting stressed that private educational institution should not be allowed to work on commercial or industrial basis.

It called for practical steps for the adoption of the urdu as official language in the light of the Supreme Court judgment besides as medium of expression in the CSS exams. It demanded establishing separate colleges and universities for women in order to promote female literacy.The Shoora called for ending the interference of the colonial powers and NGOs and the culture of immorality in the name of culture.It called for free supply of the utilities to mosques and madrissahs to enable them improve their services in the field of education.