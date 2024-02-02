JI Candidate for uplift projects in PP-15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Jamat e Islami candidate for PP-15 constituency, Haji Rizwan Ahmad here on Friday said that he would make every possible effort to deliver the best services to the residents of the constituency after winning the elections.

He further said that he was receiving marvellous support from the voters of his constituency during the ongoing election campaign.

In a brief interaction with APP, Rizwan said that he would convert the PP-15 area to a model constituency of the country by bringing basic facilities for the residents. ‘Our constituency needs more hospitals, a university and other uplift projects’ he said adding that the water shortage problem, one of the main issues would also be addressed accordingly.

To a question, he said the current political and economic situation demands a vibrant leadership who could create an enabling environment for economic stability in the country. ‘Only Jamat e Islami can provide true leadership in Pakistan to overcome the prevailing challenges being faced by the people’ he claimed.

He said JI had been engaged with people during difficulties and natural calamities, initiating welfare projects and resolving social issues. We are present to serve the people and we will deliver according to their hope, he added.

To another question, Rizwan expressed his satisfaction over the polling arrangements made by the local administration in Rawalpindi cantonment constituency.