JI Candidate Wins Ward 04 General Seat In TMC Orangi By Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:22 PM

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) candidate has won the general seat of Ward 04 in Union Committee 07, Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Orangi, Karachi West

According to the returning officer’s unofficial results of the by-polls held on Wednesday, JI’s Muhammad Bilal Naseer secured victory with 791 votes, while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Shaikh Azhar received 751 votes.

Out of a total of 16,861 registered voters, only 1,547 cast their ballots, marking a voter turnout of 9.18 percent.

