JI Central Committee Announces Intra-party Elections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Central Committee of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday announced that intra party elections would be held on March 31.
According to the JI office, Siraj-ul-Haq, Liaquat Baloch and Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman would be candidates for central leadership, adding that some 50,000 members of JI would cast a vote for future Ameer of the party.
It is pertinent to mention here that Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq resigned from the party leadership soon after losing the general elections in the country.
Recent Stories
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiris living hellish life under shadow of war in IIOJK: APHC10 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city20 minutes ago
-
PR earns over Rs 6.84 mln in four years through saloons30 minutes ago
-
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing36 minutes ago
-
Hospital waste management training held40 minutes ago
-
Independent elected members from PP-49 joins PML-N40 minutes ago
-
Three illegal money exchangers held60 minutes ago
-
1642 power pilferers held red-handed in Muzaffargarh60 minutes ago
-
Eight booked over driving license1 hour ago
-
Six power pilferers booked:1 hour ago
-
PHC grants protective bails to two former KP Ministers1 hour ago
-
LHC dismisses petitions challenging victories of Maryam Nawaz, others13 hours ago