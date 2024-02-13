JI Central Committee announces intra-party elections

Open Menu

February 13, 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Central Committee of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday announced that intra party elections would be held on March 31.

According to the JI office, Siraj-ul-Haq, Liaquat Baloch and Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman would be candidates for central leadership, adding that some 50,000 members of JI would cast a vote for future Ameer of the party.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq resigned from the party leadership soon after losing the general elections in the country.

