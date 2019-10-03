UrduPoint.com
JI Challenges MCI's Increase In Property Tax

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:05 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Thursday moved a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the significant increase in property tax by Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI)

The petitioner had stated in its plea that MCI had made a 200 percent increase in property tax in Islamabad while misusing its powers. He prayed the court to set aside the decision of MCI regarding increase in property tax.

The petition was filed by Naib Ameer JI Muhammad Aslam through his legal team to IHC in which MCI and CDA had been nominated as respondents.

Meanwhile, talking to newsmen outside the court, JI leader Muhammad Aslam said that his party would also hold protest in the city along with contesting the case in court. He termed the increase in property tax as additional burden on citizens of capital adding that the decision was taken at the time when the public was already facing price hike and unemployment.

He urged the lawmakers, MCI and CDA to address this issue of public interest on priority basis.

