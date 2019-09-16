UrduPoint.com
JI Chief Asks Women To Raise Strong Voice In Support Of Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 11:50 PM

JI chief asks women to raise strong voice in support of Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Senator Sirajul Haq has asked the Pakistani women to raise a strong voice in support of their Kashmiri sisters and brothers who are compelled to spend a miserable life under the shadows of terror in Indian held region.

Addressing a "Hijab Conference" at a local hotel on Monday, the JI chief said the humanitarian crisis was worsening in IHK with every day passing.

JI Women Wing Lahore chapter organized the event in connection with International Hijab Day.

Siraj said the people were starving to death in Occupied Kashmir as food shortage crisis gripped the area. The Indian forces, he said, unleashed a new wave of terror on already besieged people since August 5. He said the peace in the region could not be attained until the settlement of Kashmir issue according to the wishes of the people of the affected area.

"The dispute of Kashmir should be resolved under the UN Resolutions giving right to self determination to the people of the area," he said.

