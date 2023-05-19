(@Abdulla99267510)

ZHOB: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2023) Jamaat-i-Islami convoy headed by Sirajul Haq came under suicide attack in Zhob province of Baochistan on Friday. The sources said that five people fell injured while the JI Chief Haq remained safe.

Taking to Twitter, JI said that a "suicide attack" was carried out, but fortunately, Sirajul Haq remained unharmed while the assailant lost their life. The party further revealed that Haq was in the region to deliver a speech at a political gathering.

