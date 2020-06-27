JI Chief leads funeral prayers for Syed Munawar Hasan at Eidgah grounds

Chief of Jamaat e Islami (Central), Maulana Siraj ul Haq here on Saturday led the funeral prayers for one of his party stalwarts and its fourth Nazim Syed Munawar Hasan, passing away Friday after protracted illness

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief of Jamaat e Islami (Central), Maulana Siraj ul Haq here on Saturday led the funeral prayers for one of his party stalwarts and its fourth Nazim Syed Munawar Hasan, passing away Friday after protracted illness.

Despite unbearable heat and humidity there was huge turnover of people, mainly the JI workers, however, a noticeable presence of masses from cross sections of the society could not be ignored.

People gathered at the spacious landmark, Nazimabad Eidgah, was full to capacity attended also by activists with varied political affiliations reflecting respect commanded by Hasan who had but, during past few years, largely restricted his political and social activities.

The former JI Chief has left behind a widow Aisha Munawar besides a son and a daughter.

He was later buried at Sakhi Hasan graveyard, amidst presence of his family members, colleagues, pertaining to all age groups.