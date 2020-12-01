JI chief likely to visit Bahawalpur on Dec 02

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The central chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Siraj-ul-Haque is likely to visit Bahawalpur on December 02.

According to a party press release issued by the JI Bahawalpur Office here, arrangements have been finalized for visit of JI chief, Siraj-ul-Haque in Bahawalpur.

"Haque will condole the death of ex-chief of JI Bahawalpur, late, dr. Muhammad Ashraf and later, he will address a condolence reference to be held to remember the departed soul," it said.

Central general secretary, JI Pakistan, Ameer-ul-Azeem and other senior leaders including Liaquat Baloch, Mian Maqsood Ahmed, Syed Zeeshan Akthar and other will also address the condolence reference.