JI Chief Presides Over Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 11:47 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Senator Sirajul Haq presided over a meeting of party leadership here at Mansoora on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Senator Sirajul Haq presided over a meeting of party leadership here at Mansoora on Saturday.

JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim, Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch and others participated in the meeting.

Current political situation and future strategy came under discussionduring the meeting.

