JI Chief Regrets Over Poor Civil State Of Karachi

Sat 25th December 2021 | 06:12 PM

Sirajul Haq says MQM and PPP both are responsible for the problems of the port city.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2021) Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has expressed regret over the devastated infrastructure and poor civil state of Karachi and held the MQM and the PPP both responsible for the problems of the port city.

The PTI, he said while addressing a press conference here on Friday, had also done nothing for the mega city in three and half years except for making tall claims and promises.

He also rejected the Sindh local government bill and demanded the provincial government bring the amendment to the controversial act by taking on board the opposition parties.

The JI, he said, will force the provincial government to take back the law and hold protest demonstration against the act in front of the provincial assembly building on December 31.

He said the government should send home the governor of the State Bank instead of giving extension to his tenure.

He reiterated the appeal to the Supreme Court to take action against the people Names in Panama Leaks and Pandora papers.

The JI Emir said the PTI was losing ground all over the country and it already faced defeat in KP local bodies election. The three parties—the PTI, the PML-N and the PPP—were the protectors of the status quo and people were fed up from them, he said, adding the future of the country was related to the JI which would bring real change.

“The JI can bring change in Karachi and other parts of the country,” he said, appealing the people to show their confidence in the JI in next polls.

Sirajul Haq demanded the government nationalize the K-Electric and bring down electricity tariff. He said the apex court made unnecessary haste in giving decision on Nasla Tower case. He said the government had not paid any compensation to the affectees of the tower.

He said “Give right to Karachi” movement will continue until the fulfilment of demands.

