JI Chief Sirajul Haq Calls On Afghan President

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 10:32 PM

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Senator Sirajul Haq called on the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.On the occasion, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told the JI chief that his government attached great importance to this country and was willing to further improve its ties with it

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th June, 2019) Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Senator Sirajul Haq called on the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.On the occasion, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told the JI chief that his government attached great importance to this country and was willing to further improve its ties with it.He said that elections in his country would be held on schedule.The Afghan President said the economic future of Afghanistan was also bright and it would soon be able to dispense with the help of other countries.Speaking on the occasion, the JI chief said that a bright future of Afghanistan and Pakistan was linked with peace.

He said that a dialogue between all the parties in Afghanistan was inevitable for restoring peace in that country.Sirajul Haq said that the JIP had always served the Afghan people and its association with the Afghan refugees had been very close and brotherly.The JI chief further said that Afghanistan and Pakistan had no choice except to be friends.

He said the people of the two countries had deep and historic ties of love and fraternity based on religion and common culture. He said the differences between the two states had been created by the enemy and must come to an end.

