JI Chief visits Wali Bagh to condole over death of Begum Nasim

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Central Ameer Jamat Islami (JI), Siraj-ul-Haq Saturday visited Wali Bagh Charsadda and condoled over death of Begum Nasim Wali Khan.

Upon arrival, he was received by Provincial President Awami National Party, Aimal Wali Khan.

Siraj-ul-Haq offered fateha for the departed soul and prayed Allah Almighty to grant courage to bereaved family members.