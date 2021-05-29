JI Chief Visits Wali Bagh To Condole Over Death Of Begum Nasim
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 08:52 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Central Ameer Jamat Islami (JI), Siraj-ul-Haq Saturday visited Wali Bagh Charsadda and condoled over death of Begum Nasim Wali Khan.
Upon arrival, he was received by Provincial President Awami National Party, Aimal Wali Khan.
Siraj-ul-Haq offered fateha for the departed soul and prayed Allah Almighty to grant courage to bereaved family members.