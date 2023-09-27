JI chief voices concerns over electricity policies

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2023) Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq on Wednesday raised serious concerns about the management of line losses by the government, saying that it placed an undue burden on the general public.

The JI ameer’s remarks came at a time when the issue of rising electricity prices and associated challenges were a topic of significant national discourse.

Addressing the issue, Haq emphasized that while every Pakistani diligently pays their electricity bills each month, the cost of electricity consumed did not represent a government subsidy. Instead, he argued that every Pakistani who paid their electricity bill inadvertently contributed to covering the unpaid bills of five others, likening the situation to a form of collective financial burden.

Furthermore, he cited the remarks of Miftah Ismail, who noted the increasing difficulty in sustaining basic electricity consumption, such as operating four light bulbs and one fan within households. Regardless of actual electricity consumption, every individual is subjected to a monthly penalty.

The JI chief also drew attention to the alarming trend of certain individuals or entities amassing wealth and assets at an ever-increasing rate, including properties, sugar mills, and factories.

Haq also criticized the government's approach to managing electricity prices, stating that instead of providing affordable electricity to the public, the government has entered into agreements that have resulted in a continuous escalation of prices. The JI chief also highlighted the Independent Power Producer (IPP) agreements, which were negotiated in Dollars rather than Pakistani Currency in 1994 during the tenure of the People's Party.

The JI ameer decried the lack of government action against powerful interest groups, commonly referred to as "mafias," asserting that no administration has dared to confront these entities.

He underscored that, in recent times, the nation has been burdened with electricity bills that often exceed the actual cost of electricity consumption, comparing this financial strain to the historical oppression experienced during the era of the East India Company.