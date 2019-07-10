UrduPoint.com
JI Concerned Over Karachi Situation

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) : The central Shoora of the Jamaat e Islami, has expressed grave concern over the situation prevailing in Karachi and the numerous problems being faced by the people of the port city.A resolution adopted by the Shoora called for speeding up the work on the water supply projects, provision of Rs.

500 billion for the development of the mega city under the supervision of a committee comprising all the stake holders. It called for a check on the overbilling by the K/ Electric.The JI central body demanded probe into the corruption in the local governments under the control of the Sindh government other civil bodies and the Karachi Municipal Corporation.It called for providing a fleet of one thousand buses to solve the transport problems in the mega city besides restoration of the circular railway.

It also demanded special efforts to solve the problems of the traders of Karachi including the harassment by the tax machinery.Through another resolution, the JI Shoora welcomed the Afghan peace dialogue at different levels and expressed the hope that all Afghan groups and the neighboring countries would play their role for bringing to an end the bloodletting in the country.It appreciated Pakistan government initiative to hold a conference of 18 representative bodies of the Afghans at Bhoorban last month.

It expressed the hope that the Tehrik e Taliban Afghanistan and other Afghan parties would also attend the next conference to facilitate restoration of peace in the war torn country.In this connection, the Shoora welcomed the visit of the Afghan hero and former Prime Minister Eng.

Gulabadin Hekmatyar to Pakistan. It also welcomed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's visit to the country and his talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan. It expressed the hope that the trust and friendship between the two states would lead to their development, public welfare as also their economic stability.In another resolution, the Shoora condemned the injustice being done to the workers in different spheres and demanded strict enforcement of the labour laws.

It called for fixing the minimum wages at Rs thirty thousand and hundred per cent increase in the EOBI pensions. It also called for compulsory registration of workers for the provision of EOBI and Social Security facilities.It demanded a check on the arbitrary dismissal of workers and regular factory inspections by the Labour inspectors.

The JI Shoora demanded immediate completion of the N.I.R.C and brining the labour laws of the centre and the provinces in harmony. It also demanded withdrawal of the tax on daily wage earners.

