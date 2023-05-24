UrduPoint.com

JI Condemns Incidents Of Vandalism On 9th May : Jamaat-e-Islami Amir (chief ) Sirajul Haq

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami Amir (chief ) Sirajul Haq Wedneday said his party condemned incidents of vandalism, arson and attacks military and civilan installations by the Pakistan Threek-e-insaf (PTI) workers on 9th May in the country

Addressing "Election Convention" here, he said that Pakistan had come into existence for the Islamic system.

Addressing "Election Convention" here, he said that Pakistan had come into existence for the Islamic system.

The KPK was rich in minerals and oil, but even today the province was facing economical challenges due to corruption of the PTI government, he added.

"We want to save the traditions and culture of the province," he said, adding JI had no corruption charges against its leadership.

"If you want to see corruption free Pakistan, you have to bring Jamaat-e-Islami into power," the JI Amir said.

He said JI had plans to stabilise Pakistan through reforms, adding "We will settle the barren lands and make the agriculture sector the country strong".

He said that if Jamaat-e-Islami come to power, they would get rid of foreign debts of the country on priority.

"We want to have justice for all ranks as there is no market for lies," the Amir said.

He said JI wanted a prosperous Balochistan by resolving its issues through negotiations.

Deputy Amir JI, Liaquat Baloch disclosed that the party had so far approved 35 national and 85 provincial assembly ticket holders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was supporting one day elections across the country.

"There is no other narrative, Islamic and prosperous Pakistan is our narrative," he said.

JI would achieve success by reaching the people with revolutionary manifesto, he said, adding the party had prepared to gather eligible people to provide best services to the country and women constituted half of the population and they would not be neglected.

