JI Continues Relief Activities For Flood Victims: Sirajul Haq

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 06:45 PM

JI continues relief activities for flood victims: Sirajul Haq

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq has said the JI, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Kisan Board, JI Youth Wing and its other organizations are carrying out relief activities for flood-hit people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq has said the JI, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Kisan Board, JI Youth Wing and its other organizations are carrying out relief activities for flood-hit people.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the Kisan board Pakistan general council consisting of four provinces on Thursday.

Sirajul Haq appealed to the nation and leaders of all political parties to focus on providing relief to flood-hit people.

He said that floods and rains had affected more than 30 million in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir, adding that more than 800,000 cattle had been killed and standing crops worth billions of rupees had been destroyed.

He said financial assistance should be provided to farmers for cultivation of wheat in thecoming season.

