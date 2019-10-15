UrduPoint.com
JI Delegation Attends Literary Conference At Bhit Shah

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 07:31 PM

BHIT SHAH/HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami led by the provincial Amir of Sindh, former MNA Muhammad Hussain Mihnati, on Tuesday, visited Bhit Shah and attended literary conference organized by Sindh Culture department on the 2nd day of 276th annual urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

Muhammad Hussain Mihnati also met with the Sajada nasheen of Dargah Bhit Shah, Syed Waqar Hussain Shah Latifi.He also invited the Sajada nasheen to attend Mashaikh conference to be held at Mansoora, Lahore on October 17.

The district Amir Jamaat -e- Islami Matiari Hafiz Lutufullah Bhutto, Moulana Faqeer Muhammad Lakho, Secretary Information Sindh Mujahid Chana and others were accompanied with provincial Amir on the occasion.

