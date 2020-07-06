UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JI Delegation Condoles With Sikh Community Over Train Accident

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:09 PM

JI delegation condoles with Sikh community over train accident

A delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday visited Gurdwara in Mohalla Jogan Shah to offer condolences with relatives of Sikh community who were killed in train accident at Sheikhupura few days ago

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :A delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday visited Gurdwara in Mohalla Jogan Shah to offer condolences with relatives of Sikh community who were killed in train accident at Sheikhupura few days ago.

The delegation was led by General Secretary Jamaat-e-Islami Peshawar chapter, Qari Ahmad Saeed, President Khidmat Tajran district peshawar Khalid Gul Mohmand, Secretary Abdul Sattar Shah and other office bearers were present on the occasion.

Addressing the condolence gathering, the visiting delegation expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in this great tragedy.

On behalf of the Sikh community, Gopal Singh, Charan Singh, Bhagwan Singh thanked the Jamaat-e-Islami and AlKhidmat traders and Al-Khidmat Foundation and said that Jammat-e- Islami always stood with Sikh community and extend its full support in difficult times.

Related Topics

Accident Peshawar Sheikhupura

Recent Stories

Birth anniversary of 1965 War Hero M. M. Alam bein ..

13 minutes ago

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Social Security Fund organisational struct ..

40 minutes ago

Broken power sector swallows $45 billion in a deca ..

43 minutes ago

DIG visits Central Jail Kot Lakhpat

35 seconds ago

NCHD to devise strategy for tree plantation

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.