JI delegation condoles with Sikh community over train accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :A delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday visited Gurdwara in Mohalla Jogan Shah to offer condolences with relatives of Sikh community who were killed in train accident at Sheikhupura few days ago.

The delegation was led by General Secretary Jamaat-e-Islami Peshawar chapter, Qari Ahmad Saeed, President Khidmat Tajran district peshawar Khalid Gul Mohmand, Secretary Abdul Sattar Shah and other office bearers were present on the occasion.

Addressing the condolence gathering, the visiting delegation expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in this great tragedy.

On behalf of the Sikh community, Gopal Singh, Charan Singh, Bhagwan Singh thanked the Jamaat-e-Islami and AlKhidmat traders and Al-Khidmat Foundation and said that Jammat-e- Islami always stood with Sikh community and extend its full support in difficult times.