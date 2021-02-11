JI demands complete ban on dowry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded a complete ban on dowry and other un-Islamic and anti-constitutional traditions in society, and also called for ensuring protection of women at workplaces and educational institutions.

While taking to the media on occasion of launching "Istehkam-e-Khandan- Protection of Family Institution" campaign at Mansoora on Thursday, he said the practices of displaying dowry articles and its demand from the bride family, depriving women of inheritance, marriage of a woman with Quran, honor killing, wani and others were still intact in society despite legislation against them.

"islam strictly prohibits these corrupt practices. The JI has decided to thwart the attacks on Islamic society."The Istehkam Khandan campaign would continue for a month- Feb 11 to March 11. Rallies and conferences will be organized during the campaign to create awareness among the public about how the planned attacks are being launched to destroy sanctity of the institution of family and how to cope with the challenge.