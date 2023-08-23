JI demands death sentence for killers of Fatima

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The participants of the rally held by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Ranipur, district Khairpur demanded a death sentence for the killers of Fatima, a domestic worker killed on August 16 in a haveli of Pir of Ranipur.

Addressing a rally at Bab-e-Dastghir on Tuesday evening, JI Ameer Siraj ul Haq said "The murder of Fatima is the murder of the state, judiciary, and government".

He said that employing a 10-year-old girl is against Articles, 11 and 37 of the Constitution and the accused also exploited the values of islam.

He said that JI stands with the people of Sindh today and would stand with every victim of injustice, Moulana Asadullah Bhutto and others also addressed the participantsLater, JI Ameer visited the village, Ali Muhammad Phuriro, in the district Naushahro Feroze to condole with the heirs of the deceased Fatima.