JI Demands To Stop Anti Encroachment Drive Till Provision Of Alternate Residences For Affected Families

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 10:40 PM

JI demands to stop anti encroachment drive till provision of alternate residences for affected families

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The provincial Amir Jamat -e- Islami Sindh and former MNA Mohammad Hussain Minati while criticizing the actions of Sindh government to displace poor people on pretext of anti encroachment drive and demanded to stop such operation till alternate arrangements for them.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday at a local press club, Mihnati said his party was not against anti encroachment drive but provincial authorities had destroyed valuable properties in the name of anti encroachment action in Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Matli, Matiari, Larkana, Hala, Jacobabad and other cities of the province.

He said many people were living on the banks of canals and riverside areas since many decades and they should be provided alternate residences or plots to construct their houses before displacing them.

The provincial Amir Jamat -e- Islami also demanded to devise strategy to stop encroachment on government land and legislative measures, in this regard, should be taken to stop this dirty culture.

The provincial leader of Jamat-e- Islami and Ex MPA Abdul Waheed Qureshi, District Amir Hyderabad Engineer Hafiz Tahir Majeed and provincial secretary Information Mujahid Channa were also present on the occasion.

