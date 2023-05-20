UrduPoint.com

JI Dera Stages Protest Against Suicide Attack On Sirajul Haq

Published May 20, 2023

JI Dera stages protest against suicide attack on Sirajul Haq

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday staged a protest in front of the Dera Press Club (DPC) and took out a protest rally against the suicide attack on the party's Chief Sirajul Haq in Zhob, Balochistan.

The rally led by District Ameer of JI Manzar Masood Khattak was started at the Dera Press Club and culminated at TB Hospital.

The protest was also participated by JI former District Ameer Zahid Mohibullah Advocate, Tehsil Amir Dera Haji Aqeel Dumra, Tehsil Mayor Drabin Ehsan Ullah Miankhel, Samiullah Ustrana, Tehsil Amir Paroa Qari Khalil and others besides a large number of party workers.

The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Jamaat-e-Islami. They were also chanting slogans against terrorism and in favour of their party.

While addressing the rally, the speakers said Sirajul Haq always talks about peace and the rights of the poor and suffering humanity.

They said Sirajul Haq was an uncontroversial figure and could play a positive role in bringing the country out of the current political crisis, adding targeting the JI chief in current circumstances was a conspiracy of national enemies.

