JI For Allocating Special Seats For OPC In Parliament

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 09:25 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded the government to allocate special seats for overseas Pakistanis in the parliament

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded the government to allocate special seats for overseas Pakistanis in the parliament.

Talking to a delegation of expatriates at Mansoora on Saturday, he also called for establishment of special courts for speedy trial of the cases related to the community.

Pakistan Overseas Community Chairman Mian Tariq Javed led the delegation.

Sirajul Haq said the JI always raised the voice for the Pakistani community living in different countries and support their all fair demands. He said overseas Pakistani sent home remittance of billions of rupees every year, playing a key role in developmentof the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

