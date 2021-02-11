JI for complete ban on dowry, unIslamic traditions

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded a complete ban on dowry and other un-Islamic traditions in the society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded a complete ban on dowry and other un-Islamic traditions in the society.

He also called for ensuring protection of women at workplaces and educational institutions.

Taking to the media on launching "Istehkam-e-Khandan- Protection of Family Institution" campaign at Mansoora here on Thursday, he said the practices of displaying dowry articles and its demand from the groom family, depriving women from inheritance, marriage of a woman with Quran, honor killing, Vani and others were still intact in the society despite legislation.

"islam strictly prohibits these corrupt practices", he said.

The Istehkam Khandan campaign would continue for a month from February to March 11.

Rallies and conferences will be organized during the campaign to create awareness among the public about how the planned attacks are being launched to destroy sanctity of the institution of family and how to cope with the challenge. The JI would mark February 14 as Youm-e-Haya and also JI women wing will hold marches in all major cities on International Women Day on March 8 with the demands from the government to implement Article 35 and 37G of the constitution providing protection to women.

He demanded the government to fulfill the promises it made with the youth and women for providing them interest free loans and jobs.