JI For Kicking Off Global Drive On Kashmir Issue

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 10:56 PM

JI for kicking off global drive on Kashmir issue

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said that Modi government has made a suicide attack on the people of Kashmir by revoking the special autonomy of the occupied region

Muzaffarabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said that Modi government has made a suicide attack on the people of Kashmir by revoking the special autonomy of the occupied region.Addressing a press conference along with AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haidar here on Thursday, he asked Islamabad to provide full resources to the AJK government so that it could effectively launch a worldwide diplomatic campaign about Indian genocide in the held region.JI chief informed the AJK PM that Jamaat had decided to launch a full- fledged countrywide movement on Kashmir issue.

He said New Delhi's nefarious designs to keep Kashmiri as its slaves will never succeed. He said he wanted to assure Syed Ali Gilani, Mir Waiz Umar Farooq, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Asia Endrabi and other Kashmiri leadership that Pakistani nation was standing with them un-shattered in this moment of deep shock.

He said sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will soon bear fruit and region will get freedom from the clutches of Indian barbarism.

Siraj called for abolition of Simla Agreement following Indian decision to scrap the special autonym status of the Occupied Kashmir."Indian move to revoke Article 370 is clear violation of Simla Agreement.

Now Pakistan should go forward and announce dissociation with 1972's accord," said Siraj during a telephonic address to a women rally in Karachi. The JI Karachi chapter women wing organized the protest to express solidarity with people of held region in front of Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum on Thursday.AJK PM Raja Farooq thanked the JI leadership for their visit to the area.

He said Siraj was the first political leader of Pakistan who came to Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. The JI leader later addressed a Kashmir Yakjehti Convention which was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life.

