JI former Amir Munawwar Hassan discharged from hospital

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) JI former Amir Syed Munawwar Hassan has been discharged from Jinnah Hospital Karachi following recovery of health.Syed Munawwar Hassan fainted while offering Jumma prayers and he was shifted to hospital.

Doctors had admitted him in hospital due to deteriorated health condition.On Saturday he was discharged from hospital due to improvement in his health condition.