JI Greets Christian Community

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Ameerul Azim has wished a happy and peaceful Christmas to the Christian community of Pakistan.

In a ceremony held here on Monday in honour of the Christian staff working at Mansoora, he said the community deserved a great respect for their services to the country.

He said the JI always raised voice to protect the rights of minorities inside and outside the parliament.

He said the JI organized the ceremony to participate in the celebration of Christian community. The JI leader cut a cake and distributed gifts to the participants on the occasion.

